Jean Ann Swearengin Hall of Aldrich, born to Ruby Doss and Ralph E. Swearengin, March 4, 1942, and taking the Heavenly Father's hand was lifted to Heaven on Saturday, July 24, 2021, leaving 79 years of precious memories for her family to cherish.
Jean Ann was a mother who loved traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She also loved to cook and sew.
Jean Ann was welcomed into her Heavenly home by her parents, her first husband, Kenny Hall and second husband, Ronald Hall, and a grandson, Andrew Fuller. Those who will cherish her memory include her daughter Dayna and husband William Fuller, her son Darrin and wife Amy Hall, and sisters Marsha Elmer and Shirley McCauley, her grandsons Elijah and wife Tonda Hall, Cody and wife Makayla Hall, and granddaughter Jessa Fuller. Great-grandchildren include Cailyn Hall, Noah Hall, Ashlyn Ivy, Cameron Ivy and Madison Ivy, as well as a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Rose Hill Baptist Church in Willard. Visitation will be prior to services starting at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery following services. Mrs. Hall’s care has been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home-North, Springfield.