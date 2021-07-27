Jerry Alan Ethridge passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at age 85, at Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee, surrounded by his children. Jerry was born on May 20, 1936, in Dallas County to Bob and Lorene Ethridge.
He married Connie in 1959, and they had three children. Jerry is survived by his wife, Connie Kirby Ethridge of Collierville, Tennessee; his children, Richard Ethridge of Moscow, Tennessee, Jerri Gail Grisham of Collierville, Tennessee, and Brad Ethridge of Rogers, Arkansas; his grandchildren, Evan Grisham of Dallas, Texas, Kelsey Grisham of Collierville, Tennessee, and Laura and Tatum Ethridge of Rogers, Arkansas.
Jerry was an avid sports fan. He loved most any sport on TV and was a big University of Memphis and Grizzlies fan. Jerry loved to play golf and was a talented player with a single-digit handicap and was a highly regarded competitor. He made many lifelong friends on the golf course.
His greatest love was for his family. He was married to Connie for 62 years, and even though his last year on earth was mostly spent apart due to illness, he asked about her every day, up until his final hours. One of his great accomplishments and source of pride was being a father. He gave his love, support and acceptance to each of his children and was a role model in their lives. As Baw Baw, he dearly loved his grandchildren, and his heart would melt and he would beam when they were around.
Anyone who knew Jerry knew he was a kind, humble, generous and gentle man. He was a faithful man who loved the Lord, his family, friends and church. He always had a kind word and during his year-long illness, never once complained and was gracious to those who cared for him and stood by him.
Jerry’s memorial service was Thursday, July 22, at Collierville United Methodist Church.