Jerry Bill King, 70, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at St. Luke's South Primary Care. He was the husband of Sharon Kay King. They shared 50 wonderful years together.
Jerry was born in Niangua on June 5, 1951, to William “Bill” and Ella May Dill King. He graduated from Buffalo High School. He worked at KOLR 10 as a master control for 45 years.
He enjoyed spending time with close family, working on the farm and fishing. He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and ability to talk to anyone anywhere.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill King, and in-laws J.C. and Elma Piper.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Ella May King; wife Sharon Kay King; daughter Sherrie Gay King and fiance Tony Embry; son Jeremiah William Clifford King; grandson James Allen William Carroll-Embry and wife Sam; great-granddaughter Nathalie Embry; sister Susie Bunton and husband Jim Bunton; sister-in-law Becky and husband Steven Schnapp; as well as the much loved nieces and nephews and their families.
Services for Jerry were Sunday, Aug. 8, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville.