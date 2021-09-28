Jerry Ray Manson, 68, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home in Bolivar. He was born in St. Joseph on Nov. 11, 1952, to Hank and Sara Sherman Manson.
Jerry married the love of his life, Laurie, on July 3, 1993.
Jerry loved his music (loud), his Harleys and was an avid traveler. He never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Hank and Sara Manson, his niece Brooke McKinney and beloved dog Abella.
He is survived by his wife Laurie; daughters, Desarae Eastland (Darrell) Rogersville and Molly Mahurin, Bentonville; brother William Manson (Pam) St. Joseph; sisters, Susie Cook (Rusty) St. Joseph and Tammy Manson, Savannah; grandchildren, Anayla Spybuck, Bodee Melton, Isam Melton, Dylan Mahurin, Cyrus Mahurin, Diesel Mahurin, Tremae Mahurin; several great-grandchildren; his fur babies Eli and Ophi; and many nieces and nephews.
Services were Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Butler Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society.