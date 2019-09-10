Jessica Dawn Leigh Piper, 40, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar.
She was born July 4, 1979.
Jessi liked socializing with friends, dining out, going to the lake, singing and watching movies with family and friends.
She resided with her mother, Jane Neal, and son Michael Fonville.
Family members include Donnie Neal, father; Chance Fonville, son, U.S. Army; David Martin, brother; Haven Fonville, granddaughter; and Davie Piper, husband.
Jessica was preceded in death by Paul Martin, brother, and Gene and Beulah Burnum and Elsie Neal, grandparents.
Jessica will be dearly missed.