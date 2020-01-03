John Eugene "Gene" Degraffenreid, 95, of Clinton passed away on Wednesday evening, Jan. 1, 2020, at his home.
Gene was born Sept. 15, 1924. Gene served four years in the Air Force during WWII. He grew up in Hickory County and spent his retirement years in Polk County. He retired from Mobil Oil after 37 years as a process operator. After retirement, he worked for Phillips Petroleum and traveled to many countries.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Maude Leeper Degraffenreid; five brothers, Lester, Albert, Fred, Don and Ron; two sisters, Naomi Frank and Patty Brenner; also, wife Betty of 55 years.
He is survived by his wife, Dale, of the home; Greg and Rhonda Seiner; Lynn and Don Cundy; and several grandchildren. Also, daughter Sondra Asby of the United Kingdom and many nieces and nephews.
Gene was an avid outdoorsman. He loved sports, hunting, fishing, camping and had a strong passion for restoring classic cars, of which he owned 24 in his lifetime.
Gene was a true gentleman. He always greeted you with a smile, handshake or a hug. He will be sadly missed by many relatives and friends.
A funeral will be held for Gene at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville. Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, from 10-11 a.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following services.