John Jesse Henry left this life on Friday, July 30, 2021, in Springfield. He was born June 11, 1948, to James Lloyd and Jessalee Marchetta Henry in Clinton.
John's hobbies included wood carving, reading, fly fishing, cooking and he loved Cajun cooking and eating. He will be well remembered for his favorite hobby of telling jokes and stories to his friends, co-workers and waitresses. John always said he would rather laugh than cry.
John has worn many hats in his life. He was a manager of several businesses in Baxter Springs, Kansas, and Joplin. He was a gunsmith, mechanic at a Ford dealership in Bolivar, also a welder, truck driver and mayor of Humansville. He was the owner of an accounting and tax service and retired as a sergeant from the Bolivar Police Department.
John was an elder at Collins Christian Church, Collins. He was an ordained minister of the gospel, filling in at various churches when called upon. For many years, John conducted church at Northwood Hills Care Center, Humansville, where he was loved by all the residents and staff. Kind and giving, he would always help someone in need.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his late wives, Velma Ann Pendergrass and Joyce Jaunita Davolt Henry. Left behind are his brother, James Lee Henry of Stockton; four daughters, Peggy Pyle-Burgess and husband Jeff of Highlandville, Becky Blakeslee of San Diego, California, Jennifer Hartley of Humansville and Melissa Roberts and husband Paxton of Springfield; 26 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Jack will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Collins Christian Church in Collins.