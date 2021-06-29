John R. Roberts was a loving husband, father, brother and a great friend. He was born Nov. 19, 1926, in Miners Mills, Pennsylvania, to Ex Uperious Roberts and Mary Forsey/Nunamaker. His mother nicknamed him Sunny. If you asked him why, he would say "because he was so bright!" He grew up with two sisters, Rita Cowan and Joan Crane.
At the age of 17, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1944, serving two terms. He earned the Navy Unit Commendation, Victory Medal and American Theatre. After the Navy, he met the love of his life, Donia. They were married and moved around until settling in Springfield. While living there, he worked as an insurance agent until he retired. Once retired, they moved to Pomme De Terre Lake and settled in Pittsburg.
In 1982, he and his best friend, Delbert, joined the Lodge Knights of the Pythians. They donated to many different causes until the Lodge closed around 2001.
John was a great kidder. He joked with all his friends and family. He enjoyed playing cards with his buddies early mornings at Chuck Wagon Restaurant and Lone Pine Restaurant. Throughout the years, the games became less and less as his buddies were passing away. So for fun he would go to Bullseye and Alps to play scratcher tickets, along with Powerball and Mega Millions, winning from time to time and joking with friends. He was always around for anyone who needed his help or advice. His favorite saying was, "Life is what you make it!"
He was preceded in death by his wife Donia J. Roberts, father Ex Uperious Roberts, mother Mary Forsey/Nunamaker, son John "Exie" Roberts and older sister Rita Cowan. He is survived by daughter Belinda Hord of California, son Richard Scott of Massachusetts, daughter Rita Smith of Arkansas, daughter Robbie Wolfinbarger of Texas, son George Roberts of Missouri, daughter Donia Roberts of Missouri and daughter Judith Rowe of Kentucky.