John Wesley Blazer Jr., 66, of Bolivar passed away Monday, July 15, 2019.
He was born Aug. 14, 1952, in Wayne County to John Wesley Blazer Sr. and Joann Elizabeth Blazer (Pettit).
After Wesley graduated from Bolivar High School in the class of 1970, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for seven years during the Vietnam Conflict Era.
Upon his return, Wesley sold parts for recreational vehicles for 30 years before retiring in December 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts, sister-in-law Debra Blaze and brother-in-law Tim Winfrey.
Wesley is survived by his brothers, Larry Blazer, Tom Blazer and wife Nancy of Bolivar, Mike Blazer and wife Crissy of Kentucky; sisters, Rebecca Winfrey of Monett, Mary and Robert Foster of Springfield, Susan and Jim Schudy of Kirbyville; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for John Wesley Blazer will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield with full military honors and Patriot Guard Riders as an escort to cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.