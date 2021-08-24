John Wesley Taylor of Bolivar entered Heaven's gates on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. John was born in Humansville on Oct. 16, 1954, to Coy and Mildred Taylor.
His smile was contagious and would light up every room he walked into. Johnny loved his family and friends and was a friend to everyone he met. Johnny looked forward to weekends because he got to spend time with his family. Johnny loved his candy and milkshakes and always looked forward to the family reunions every year.
Johnny is survived by his loving family; sisters Lula Bell (Dave) Daniels and Rosie (Craig) Taylor; brothers Russell (Mandy) Taylor and Sidney (Pam) Taylor; and brother-in-law, Jim Badders.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Mildred Taylor; brother David Lee Taylor; sister Betty Lou Badders; uncles, aunts and grandparents.
Johnny had lots of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be held in September for immediate family only.