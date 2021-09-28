Johnnie Lee Daily, age 82, of Wheatland, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hermitage. He was born May 23, 1939, in Lebanon, to Clifford Edward and Lucy Oleva Spencer Daily.
He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, having served 10 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter April Ely; and three brothers, Charles, Bruce and Brice Daily.
Johnnie is survived by his wife, Betty; two daughters, Dennise Ridinger and Sybil Lindsey; two stepdaughters, Cynthia Harkins and Angela Hammond; one stepson Carey Breshears; two grandchildren, Nathaniel and Autumn Ely; five brothers, Lawrence, Archie, Wayne, Michael and Daniel Daily; three sisters, Margaret Hoskins, Wanda Kluessendorf and Hazel Thurmond; as well as other relatives and friends.