Joy Romona Russell, 68, of Bolivar passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at her home with her husband and four children at her side.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Agnes Ruth Marshall Johnson.
She was born Feb. 20, 1951, in Harrison, Arkansas, to T.J. Baughman and Ruth Marshall.
Joy graduated from Lead Hill H.S. in May 1969 and went on to graduate cosmetology school.
On July 10, 1971, she married Barry Russell. To their marriage was born four children, Michael Russell, Mark Russell, Dustin Russell and Nikki Anderson.
Joy is survived by her husband Barry Russell of Bolivar; her children Michael and wife Rene’ Russell of Liberty, Mark Russell of Trimble, Dustin and wife Lacey Russell of Bolivar, Nikki and husband Lance Anderson of Dunnegan; grandchildren Cody Weisz, Logan Russell, Makayla Hill, Riley Hill, Carson Russell, Cooper Russell, Tristan Russell, Teegan Russell, Clayton Mayfield, Mariesa Anderson, Cody Anderson and Finnleigh Anderson; her father, T.J. Baughman; her brother Jerry and wife Donna Baughman; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Joy managed housekeeping at Super 8 and managed Country Classics Antique Mall for many years.
She was a very kind and caring woman. She took care of her family in every way imaginable and was always there to pick you back up.
She had many talents. You would often find her weaving baskets, crocheting baby hats and blankets, painting or canning her famous jelly among other things.
She had a heart of gold and loved donating her blankets and hats to the hospital for babies and cancer patients. She will be loved and truly missed by everyone who knew her.
The family would like to thank the staff of Citizens Memorial Hospital Hospice Care of Bolivar for the excellent care and support Joy received in the last few weeks.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m., with the funeral following at 11, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar, with her brother the Rev. Jerry Baughman officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.