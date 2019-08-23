Justin Lee Cleveland, 43, of Bolivar passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Cox South in Springfield.
Justin was born on May 30, 1976, to Dennis and June Cleveland in Willows, California.
He graduated from Humansville High School in 1994, and then attended Southwest Baptist University, graduating in 1999 with a minor in business and a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
In 2001, Justin met Karen Lynette Stewart, and they were married Oct. 19, 2002.
His prognosis of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, at a young age, did not stop him from living his life to the fullest. Justin and Karen had two boys, Jaren Lee and Jaydon James, who are not affected by muscular dystrophy.
He enjoyed his time spent with family, whether at home, on vacation, taking small trips, watching his boys play soccer or out in his garden working.
He worked, self-employed, for his father's business, turning a mom-and-pop business into an advanced computerized company successfully keeping up with current technology. He did everything from dispatching, bookkeeping and payroll.
Justin attended Wellspring Baptist Fellowship with his family. Everything Justin did, he did for God's glory, not his own.
Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Juanita Holman and James and Audrey Cleveland, uncle, Jerry Holman, aunt, Nita Holman, and brother, Gary James Cleveland.
Justin is survived by his wife, Karen Cleveland, sons, Jaren and Jaydon Cleveland, father and mother, Dennis and June Cleveland, and brothers, Josh, John, Robert, Larry and Carsen Cleveland, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Isaiah 40:28-31 says, "Have you not known? Have you not heard? The everlasting God, the Lord, The Creator of the ends of the earth, Neither faints nor is weary. His understanding is unsearchable. He gives power to the weak and to those who have no might He increases strength. Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall, But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint."
Charitable contributions may be made to Polk County Christian School and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Funeral services were Friday, Aug. 23, at Wellspring Baptist Fellowship Church in Bolivar, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery.