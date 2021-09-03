Katherine Jean Oyerly-Jeffries, age 69, of Humansville passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at University Hospital Columbia. She was born April 28, 1952, in Saginaw, Michigan to George Archie and Wilma Jean Meighen Oyerly who preceded her in death.
She received her BSN from Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar. She was united in marriage to Robert Jeffries on Aug. 25, 1990. She was a member of Bolivar Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Katherine loved nursing and teaching CNA classes. She was the pianist at church and was a lover of good music. Taking care of people was in her DNA. She loved the Lord, her children and her church family.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Robert, of the home; one son, Steve Jeffries of Mt. Vernon; three daughters, Angie Segovia of Blue Springs, Cassie Jeffries of Webb City and Alex Jeffries of Springfield; six grandchildren; one brother, John Dengler and wife Sharie of Johnson City, Tennessee; five sisters, Bonnie Pickens of Neosho, Katie Mello of Louisville, Kentucky, Mollie Schmoling of Tampa Bay, Florida, Tina Parchmont and husband Brian of Nederland, Texas, and Anne Oyerly of Berrien Springs, Michigan; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.
Visitation will be 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Pitts Chapel, with services to follow at 2. Burial will follow services at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, west of El Dorado Springs. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.