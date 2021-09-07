Kenneth A. Nims passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was 70 years old.
Mr. Nims was born to the late William H. and Theresa D. Speaks Nims on Feb. 20, 1951, in Camilla, Georgia. He spent the first eight years of his life in Oceanside, California, where his father was deployed aboard a Naval ship during the Korean War. The family moved to Joplin in 1958.
Ken graduated from Parkwood High School in 1969 and attended then-Missouri Southern State College, where he was a member of the Mu Sigma chapter of the Sigma Nu fraternity in 1970. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Nakhon Phanom, Thailand, as part of the “The Secret War'' task force at Alpha Air Base during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Strategic Air Command Elite Guard at SAC Headquarters Offutt Airforce Base in Bellevue, Nebraska, from 1973 to 1977. His unit provided security for the SAC Headquarters and protection of the Commander-in-Chief of the Strategic Air Command. He was honorably discharged in 1977 at the rank of staff sergeant.
In 2011, Ken became a 100% disabled veteran and retired from his job as a master finish carpenter for Greene County. Ken was a past member of the Sons of the American Revolution and served as an officer of the Sergeant Ariel Nims Chapter #1 of the SAR. He was a past member of the Joplin Kiwanis Club. Ken’s happiest hours were spent fishing and hunting across the United States.
He married Bonnie Louise Summers on Nov. 1, 2003, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. She survives. Additional survivors include a son, Robert J. Nims and wife Christina of Springfield; two stepchildren, Brian D. Mashburn of Olathe, Kansas, and Melissa S. Mathis and husband Sterling of Ozark; a brother, William H. Nims and wife Pam, and a sister Cecilia T. Hempen and husband Tom, all of Joplin. He had nine grandchildren, Bella and Baylie Nims, Jordan, Parker and Jensen Mathis and wife Andrea, Spencer, Landon and Blake Mashburn, along with two great-grandchildren, Aaden and Azlyn Mathis.
Graveside services with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Veterans of Foreign Wars.