Kenneth Lee Geiser was born Feb. 4, 1939, in Sedalia to Herman and Frances Rau Geiser.
He attended and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Sedalia.
His 62-year lifelong passion with truck driving began when he was 14 years old as he moved trucks in the parking lot of his dad’s trucking company in Sedalia.
Upon graduation, he drove trucks in the military for two years and was given an honorable discharge. Even as a civilian, he continued truck driving 62 years.
Kenneth was married several times, but he met the love of his life and married Pamela Ann Harris Geiser on Feb. 6, 1982. He chose to become the father of Kathrina Leann Sater by adoption.
He settled in Halfway and Bolivar with Pam (Pete) until her passing in 2002. Afterward, he moved in with Kathy and her daughters for several years.
He celebrated life everyday through his laughter with everyone he met. Kenneth was known for his gift of laughter and love of bread. He enjoyed his family, grandchildren, friends, bowling, cards, trains, his TV shows and going to church.
After a long illness, he passed away surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Frances Geiser, and his wife, Pam (Pete).
He is survived by his daughters, Kathrina Leann Geiser Sater and Kimberly Dawn Geiser; granddaughters, Caysie, Justine, Jennifer and Amber; grandsons, Austin and Rusty; great-granddaughter, Sarafina; great-grandson, William Royco Sanders, as well as numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins-in-law, and a host of friends and neighbors.
Online condolences may be left at greenlawnfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.