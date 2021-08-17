Kenneth Theodore Fisher, 94 years, 10 months, 11 days, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at his home in Pleasant Hope, with his loving wife of 70 years, Bennie Joan Alley Fisher, by his side.
Kenneth was born at Sunset on Oct. 3, 1926, to John and Wilma Fisher. He attended Pleasant Hope Baptist Church as his children were growing up.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, John and Wilma Fisher; his father- and mother-in-law, Coral and Eva Alley; his daughter Coral Joann; and his siblings Keith, Gene, Bennie Wayne, Connie and Violet.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Bennie Jo; his son, James and wife, Rhonda, and his daughter Crystal; grandchildren Shar, Nicole, Alicia, Shane, Eli, Jeremy and Kali Jo; great-grandchildren Dalton and Kendall, Walker and Shaye, Joshua, Isaiah, Kolton, Hayden, Trenton, Trey, Krayton, Chloe, Kinley, Kanton, Max, Madi, Evie Jo and Greyson; great-great-grandchildren Kai, Cruz and Deacon; siblings Carl and June; sisters-in-law Ethel and Joyce; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Kenneth was a devoted lover of sports, his favorite being basketball. He lived for the call to hear the play by play after every game. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please honor Kenneth with a donation to the Bolivar Liberator boys basketball program under the leadership of Robby Hoegh.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar. Burial was at the Pleasant Hope Cemetery.