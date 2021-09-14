Kolton Jay Cody Vandeweerd, born Jan. 2, 2020, was granted his angel wings at the age of 20 months old on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. He was just an amazing, sweet boy who was so funny and too smart for his own good. Kolton was so unique and the sweetest, happiest baby. His smile and his bright shining eyes were so contagious that everyone he met instantly loved him. Some of Kolton’s favorite things, besides his brothers and sisters and saying the words “no” and “stop," were Blippi, Blues Clues and Mickey Mouse.
From his momma’s words — he was just perfect!
Kolton is survived by his parents, Chinna Hanks and Ronald Vandeweerd, Bolivar; grandparents Russ and Vikki Hanks and his GIGI Dill, Bolivar, Brad and Linda Stone, Springfield; siblings Aiden Vandeweerd, Springfield, Kooper Hanks, Kaylii and Aspinn Vandeweerd, Bolivar; Zaylee and Zayden Brown, Aurora; uncle Bub (RJ) Hanks, uncle Sergio and aunt Shyanne Maynard, Bolivar; aunt Crystal Vandeweerd, aunt Amy Vandeweerd and aunt Holly Vandeweerd, Springfield, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kolton was preceded in death by his grandpa Robin Kelley, great-grandpa Edward Dill, great-grandma Teresa Roy, great-grandpa Robert Hanks, great-grandpa Bill and grandma Jahala Smith, great uncle EJ Dill and a brother, Adam Vandeweerd.
Kolton had touched so many throughout his short, yet very memorable life and will forever remain in our hearts.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Butler Funeral Home. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the funeral home.