Kyle Stephen Jones of Springfield died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in his home. He was 52 years old.
He was born on Nov. 3, 1968, in Ventura, California, the son of William E. Jones and Patsy Mashburn Jones.
On July 3, 1996, Kyle was saved in Ventura, praying on the family-room floor. Kyle graduated from Ventura High School in 1987 and worked for ESPN and other places in both California and Missouri. He was a very caring individual and liked to help others.
Kyle was preceded in death by his father, William; grandparents Tom and Beulah Mashburn, and John L. Jones, Margarie Jones Ginn and Pauline Jones; and uncle John W. and aunt Dene Jones. He is survived by his mother, Patsy of Willard; brother Kevin L. Jones of Los Angeles, California; uncle Gary Mashburn of Bolivar; aunt Nancy Ball and husband Ed of Frankfort, Kentucky; and a host of cousins.
Kyle joined True Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield and remained a member.
The graveside service was Friday, Aug. 20, at the Payne Cemetery in Polk and was officiated by Jerry Grant.