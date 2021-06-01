Larry S. Lilly, 81, of Flemington passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Hermitage Nursing and Rehab in Hermitage. Larry was born Jan. 11, 1940, to Charlie and Ethel Lilly.
He served in the U.S. Army and as a police officer for the City of Humansville for many years.
He is survived by his sons, Keith and Bruce Lilly; cousins Neomi Bradshaw and husband Carl, Lynda Platt, Patricia Payne, Mary Lilly; nephew Randy Perry and many other family and friends.
Services for Larry will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Plum Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made for funeral expenses and left in the care of Butler Funeral Home.