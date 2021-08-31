Lavonne Lois "Bonnie" Thomas Smith went to be with Jesus on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, with loved ones by her side.
Bonnie was born on Oct. 7, 1937, to Floyd Chester and Velma Losey Thomas in Oakland, California. She was a graduate of Bolivar High School, class of 1956.
She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Jerry Gail Smith, on Aug. 19, 1956, in Las Vegas, Nevada. To this union, four children were born, Sherill Lynn, Dennis Gail, Sheila Annette and Darren Paul.
Bonnie enjoyed working for Hallmark in Kansas City, Bolivar Pantsmaker and Southern Hills Daycare. However, her most fulfilling role was caring for her children and grandchildren. Some of her favorite hobbies included sewing, crocheting, shopping, drinking coffee while watching "I Love Lucy" and anything that included spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gail; two sisters, Betty Jump and Sharon Coffey; and three brothers, Buster, Troy and Paul Thomas.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Sherill Harrill and husband Darren of Bolivar, Dennis Smith and wife Kim of Bolivar, Sheila Crockett and husband Scott of Republic, Darren Smith and wife Erin of Versailles; grandchildren Megan, Matthew, Meleah, Jared, Tanner, Morgan, Jaiden, Hunter, Brooklyn and Ian; great-grandchildren Taylor, Lakyn, Hurston, Catalina, Cayden, Finn, Hayzlee, Rose, Stark and another to arrive in September. Her first great-great-grandchild is expected in January 2022.
Services were Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Burial was at Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar.