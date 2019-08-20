Leo Leblanc, 92, of Bolivar passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Cox Hospital South.
Leo was born Oct. 28, 1926, in Providence, Rhode Island, to Elzear and Ada Leblanc.
He was a World War veteran, serving in the United States Navy.
Survivors include his wife, Glee Leblanc; two daughters, Margarita Leblanc, Lorraine Glass and husband Curt; four stepchildren, Daryl and Lois Huchteman, Cheryl and Dan Polodna, Kris and Sarah Huchteman and Brian and Jennifer Huchteman; grandchildren Lee and Christine Venning, Jeff and Jenny Venning, and Sam Glass, in addition to many other grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at noon Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood Road, Springfield.