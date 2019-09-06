Leroy Walters passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
He was born Feb. 21, 1937, to Roy Elmer Walters and Sarah Anna Cheek Walters in Springfield.
Leroy married Verma June Jones on May 15, 1954. They met at Pleasant Hope High School when Leroy was in the eighth grade and Verma was a freshman. They continued being lifelong friends through their 65 years of marriage.
After school, Leroy worked for Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. until his service in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1966.
Leroy then worked for Coca Cola Bottling Co. for four years before moving to Joliet, Illinois.
On Sept. 30, 1996, Leroy retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. of Joliet with 30 years of service. He was a member of the Machinist Local 851.
Leroy was also a member of the Joliet Antique Car Club, entering his '53 Chevy in parades and car shows, and winning numerous trophies and top of show vehicle.
After retiring, Leroy and Verma moved back to Springfield and built a home where they reside today. They loved to travel and camp, visiting Hawaii and every state in the U.S. except Alaska and traveling on to Canada, Mexico and the San Juan Islands.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and a brother.
He is survived by his wife, Verma; brother Frank Walters of Brighton; lifelong friend whom he called his second brother, George Long of Niangua; three sisters, Shirley, Nancy and Louise; several very special nephews, nieces, cousins, a host of special sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbors and friends.
A service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mount Comfort Cemetery.
A special and loving goodbye, see you in Heaven.