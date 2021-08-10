Linda Mae Proffitt, age 78, of Humansville passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar. She was born May 12, 1943, in Strafford to Roy Daniel and Erma Faye Manes Payne. Growing up, she attended the Pleasant Hope schools.
She was united in marriage to Samuel Dale Stokes, who preceded her in death, on Aug. 9, 1970, in Miami, Oklahoma. She was united to Charles M. Proffitt on June 28, 2003.
She was saved at an early age and was a member of Mt. Etna Baptist Church. She loved cooking, gardening and reading. Linda enjoyed cross stitching and embroidering. Most of all, she loved spending time with Charles, her kids and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Samuel; and a brother, James Payne. Linda is survived by her husband Charles of the home; six children, Mark Proffitt of Sulphur, Louisiana, Jimmie Stokes of Benedict, Kansas, Pamela Proffitt of Vancouver, Washington, Shannon Sawyer and husband Shelvin of Bolivar, Erin Barnoskie and husband John of Bolivar, Heather Gaddy and husband Dennis of Humansville; 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; one brother, Bill Payne of Springfield; lifelong friend Karen Sanders of Bolivar; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Pitts Chapel. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the funeral home, with Pastor Mike Sawyer officiating. Burial will follow at Payne Cemetery, Polk. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.