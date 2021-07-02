Mrs. Linda Mae Pronold, age 98, of Bolivar passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Parkview Healthcare Facility, Bolivar. She was born Aug. 11, 1922, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, to William and Anna Weiss Oelschlager. She was a U.S. Army WWII veteran. She was united in marriage to Louis John Pronold in 1945.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Louis Pronold; two brothers and three sisters. Linda is survived by her son, Gregory Pronold of Bolivar; a nephew, Jan Lojek of Virginia; a niece, Judy Mercer of Colorado; as well as other nieces, nephews, a close friend, Jean Rabe, of Polk County; as well as other relatives and friends. She was loved and admired by the many that knew her.
Graveside services with full military honors are pending, but will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery Springfield at a later date. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.