Lloyd George McKinney of Bolivar was born May 21, 1921, in Rombauer to Alonzo Luciene and Elizabeth Captola Carl McKinney. He was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon.
George had three brothers, Henry McKinney, Raymond McKinney and Clyde McKinney, and a sister, Edna McKinney Swain, all of whom preceded him in death.
George was united in marriage to Ruby Esther Graham on July 28, 1942, at Second Baptist Church in Poplar Bluff. George and Ruby marked their 70th wedding anniversary in 2012 with a family celebration.
Ruby went home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2013.
George was saved and professed Jesus as his Lord and Savior as an adult and was baptized with Ruby in the Black River in 1947.
George was a longtime member of Southern Hills Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school for several years, and he recently attended Heritage Baptist Church. Both are located in Bolivar.
George served in the U. S. Army during World War II.
George worked with Ruby when they owned restaurants in Poplar Bluff and Greenville. They later operated the student union snack bar at then-Southwest Baptist College in Bolivar.
George also owned and operated a service station in Bolivar and sold and traded countless cars during his lifetime.
George and Ruby were blessed with two daughters, Evelyn J. Peterie and L. Carol Vermillion, who preceded them in death.
George is survived by son-in-law Jim Vermillion and grandchildren, Kimberly Enyart Cunningham and husband Jeff, Todd Vermillion and wife Manda, Jody Enyart, Jordan Vermillion and wife Erica, and Josh Vermillion and wife Krissy. Also surviving are 12 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for George McKinney will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar.