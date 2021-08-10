Lois Estele Stevens Rodgers, 89, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Birch Pointe Health and Rehabilitation in Springfield where she was a resident for almost three years. She was the widower of William “Bill” Jerale Rodgers. They shared 60 years of marriage together.
Lois was born in Bolivar on July 7, 1932, to Sam and Ellen Stevens. She graduated from Bolivar High School. During married life, she worked on the farm as a homemaker and cared for her family.
She was saved in 1945 at the age of 13 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Years later, she became a member of Southside Missionary Baptist Church.
She enjoyed sewing clothes for her family, making numerous dolls which earned blue ribbons at the Ozark Empire Fair and making delicious candy at Christmastime.
She will be remembered for taking her children to church, so they could seek the Lord and find Him as their Saviour precious to their hearts. She did what was most important.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; three sisters, Willetta Barger, Naida Davis and Mary Rachael Black; and two brothers, Billie Sam Stevens and Arthur Lee Stevens.
She is survived by two children, Teresa Anne Rodgers Stewart and husband Steve of Lebanon, Buddy Rodgers of Bolivar; three grandchildren, Stephanie Rachael Stewart Hall and husband Jeff of Springfield, Christopher Steven Stewart of Lebanon and Hannah Elizabeth Stewart of Springfield; one great-grandson, Steven Russel Hall; and a sister-in-law, Tillie Stevens of Springfield.
Memorial donations may be made to Southside Missionary Baptist Church, Bolivar.
Visitation for Lois will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Butler Funeral Home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar.