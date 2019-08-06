Local artist/author Riki Lipe went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Parkview Healthcare Facility, Bolivar.
Riki was born in Kansas City on May 9, 1934, to Charles Richard and Lavinia Marcena Cartmill Blackman.
She attended public schools in Kansas City, Trenton, Michigan, Compton, California, and Bolivar, and graduated from high school on Guam in 1952. She attended Armstrong Business College in Berkley, California.
She was united in marriage to Dean Lipe on Dec. 31, 1954.
Riki had a very colorful career beginning in Kansas City when she was 3 years old. She sang at various service clubs in the city during the Great Depression years. To entertain and to make people laugh was for her as natural as breathing. Her singing career continued until 1996.
When Riki began oil painting in 1963, she knew she had found a new and wonderful avenue to express herself. Her love of creating by pushing and pulling the paints around her canvases was such a thrill to her she knew she had to share this joy with others. For many years, she taught people to paint what they saw — not what they thought they saw.
When she became a grandmother, her two grandchildren became her inspiration to begin writing and painting her children’s books: “The Secret of Ricena’s Pond,” “The Mystery at Ricena’s Pond,” “Color at Ricena’s Pond,” “Sooty,” “Wonder What Would happen if …” and “Hanging with Yum-Yum and Yuck.”
Her books led to her being invited to talk to thousands of children in schools all over the Midwest about the joys of being creative.
Being a polio survivor at the age of 12 taught her to never give up, and that lesson served her well through the years. She truly lived her own full color 3D cartoon life.
Riki was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, who was the wind beneath her wings for over 60 years, Dean; a sister, Connie Roth Miller; and a brother, Gareld Borgstadt.
Riki is survived by her son, Steven Lipe and spouse Lacey Kincaid of Edmond, Oklahoma; her two inspirations-grandchildren, Stephanie Cross of Kansas City and Spencer Lipe of Bolivar; a sister, Marceia Ljubojevic of Los Altos, California; many nieces and nephews; and her dear artistic Palette Pals, with whom she shared many years of love and laughter.
According to Riki’s wishes, her body will be cremated and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. You all come!
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Polk County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
Riki will be remembered for her laughter, love of life, THE necklace and cool hair.