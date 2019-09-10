Mr. Lowell Noblitt, 85 of Bolivar passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in his home.
He was born Oct. 13, 1933, in Polk County to Delbert Noblitt and Rachel Ellen Inglis Noblitt.
He was united in marriage to Bonnie J. Ingram on Jan. 30, 1956, and to this union four children were born.
He is a U.S. Army Korean War veteran and a member of Sentinel Missionary Baptist Church.
He loved and worked the farm most of his life. He and Bonnie owned Noblitt Dry Cleaners in Bolivar for over 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 53 years, Bonnie J. Noblitt; a grandson, Jeremy Fast; four sisters, Helen Brannon, Lila June Seamster, Elta Roberts and Hazel Bolenbaugh; and one brother, Lovell Noblitt.
He is survived by his four children, Cheryl Fast and husband Gene, Dennis Noblitt and wife Donna, Randall Noblitt, and Paul Noblitt and wife Valerie, all of Bolivar; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren with one on the way; two brothers, Lyle Noblitt and wife Mary of Carrollton, and Lionel Noblitt of Filmore, California; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Pitts Chapel with Bro. Mike Bruce officiating. Burial will follow at Payne Cemetery, Polk.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to a children’s charity of the donor’s choice.
The family would like to thank Melissa Lightfoot’s team and Citizens Memorial Home Health and Hospice for their care and support.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.