M. Eldorene Stewart, longtime resident of Bolivar, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the age of 96.
Eldorene met and married her husband, Frank Henry Stewart, when she was a student at then-Southwest Baptist College in 1940.
She was born the second of three children on Sept. 16, 1922, in Sparta. Her parents were Fate and Alma Hanks Jenkins.
She graduated from Sparta High School and moved to Bolivar to attend college.
She and Frank Henry lived in Bolivar all their married life, except for a few months spent in Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Eldorene worked at various jobs in Bolivar as her children were growing up. She spent several years in the accounting department at Southwest Baptist College.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and Bible school. She was active in the Women’s Missionary Union at the church and helped in many other capacities there. She had a strong faith and loved her God unconditionally.
Eldorene was active at her children’s school and helped with extra-curricular activities, teaching 4-H classes and serving as classroom mother. She was a wonderful cook and seamstress.
After she and Frank retired, they enjoyed fishing in the lakes around the area and had wonderful memories of trips they took with many of their closest friends and family.
Eldorene faithfully and lovingly cared for Frank during his last years with us.
Eldorene was preceded in death by her husband, parents, older brother Gerald Jenkins and younger sister Bobbie Jenkins Forgey.
After her parents died, she and her sister went to live with their aunt and uncle, Nola and El Payne in Ozark.
She is survived by her two children, Jan Stewart Wilson and Hal of Gainesville, Florida, and James Leslie Stewart of Springfield; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Vick Case and Bob, Jordan and Peyton of Orlando, Florida, Travis James Stewart, Emma Stewart and Lexi Forbes of Springfield, Erin McAnich and Cale and Cohen of Ozark, and Lindsay Shae Stewart of Kansas City; and sister-in-law Mary Virginia Stewart Gallivan of Owensville.
She was a devoted wife and loving mother and always tried to give her family opportunities that she could never have. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation to Selmore Baptist Church, 4768 Selmore Road, Ozark MO 65721, or First Baptist Church of Bolivar, 316 N. Main Ave., Bolivar MO 65613.
Special appreciation goes to all the staff at NorthPark Village Assisted Living in Ozark who so lovingly cared for our mother for 13 years and to the Arbors at Woodlands staff, who cared for Mother until her passing.