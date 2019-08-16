Marie Jenkins, 89, of Jefferson City passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Jefferson City.
Marie was born Aug. 9, 1930, in Wishart, a daughter of Cullus and Faye Looney.
She was united in marriage to John Jenkins on March 18, 1946, in Girard, Kansas. They were married for 72 years when he passed away May 26, 2018.
She and John moved to Palo Alto, California, in 1947. She was a stay-at-home mother. After John retired from Hewlett-Packard in 1972, they returned to Bolivar and lived there until 1990, when they moved to Jefferson City.
Marie is survived by four children, Brenda and Jim Simon of Arlington, Texas, Janet and Chester Burch of Wardsville, Terri and Kendal Roweton of Beverly Hills, Florida, and Jeff and Cyntha Jenkins of Jefferson City; five grandchildren, Jim Simon, Shelly Chase, Shay Burch, Jarrett Jenkins and Tanner Jenkins; four great-grandchildren, two nephews, four nieces and a sister-in-law, Mildred Erven.
Beside her husband John, she was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Genevieve Brown, and one brother, B.J. Looney.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. A graveside service will follow visitation at Slagle Cemetery.