Marilyn Ann Salas, 62, of Bolivar passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in her home.
She was born Dec. 10, 1956, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Richard David and Barbara McElroy Johnston.
She is a U.S. Army veteran.
She was united in marriage to Thomas Salas on April 6, 2011.
Marilyn loved to play tennis and all sports.
She was a Christian.
She is survived by her parents, Richard and Barbara Johnston of Reno, Nevada; her husband, Thomas Salas of the home; two brothers, Jerry Johnston and Michael Johnston both of Reno, Nevada; a sister, Cheryl Johnston of Santa Maria, California; a special friend, Debra James of Bolivar; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
According to Marilyn’s wishes, her body will be cremated. There will be a private family service at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.