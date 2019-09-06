A celebration of life for Marilyn Bradley, 86, of Bolivar will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Pitts Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Pitts Chapel.
She passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1932, in Needles, California, the daughter of Edwin T. Coulter and Alberta Sheeler Coulter.
She was a retired supervisor with United Technologies and had been a resident of the area for the past 31 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Foster of Bolivar, four grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and several honorary grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Vicky Bradley, and one granddaughter, Brooke Fox.