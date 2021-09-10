Marvin “Lon” Lonzo Graves, 78, of Morrisville passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Marvin and Glenda Graves, and a grandson Zachary Lytle.
He is survived by his wife, Paula of Morrisville; his sister, Sandra Johnson of Beaverton, Oregon; two daughters, Lisa Graves and Sheree Graves of Nixa; four stepdaughters, Amy (Des) Hoorn, Sarah (Tim) Choate, Megan (Jason) Morrison and Buffy (Jason) Starkey. Also surviving are his four grandchildren, Christopher, Trinity, Ryan and Portia, along with his seven great-grandchildren and his seven stepgrandchildren, Dawson, Carson, Ezekiel, Rowan, Alina, Finley and Haskell.
Lon was an Air Force veteran who loved his country and proudly served in Vietnam. He retired as a federal officer with the Bureau of Prisons. He also served as a councilman for the city of Morrisville after his retirement. Lon was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #195 of Bolivar.
His real passion, other than hunting with his beagles, fishing, restoring old cars and working in his woodshop, was music. He played the guitar and sang, starting at a young age. In high school, he had a band named “Lonnie Graves and the Rebels.” He then went on to join the “Countdowns,” in which he opened at Gas Light Square in St. Louis for Ike and Tina Turner along with numerous other stars. He then was a part of “Lonzo and the Magic Rubber Band,” touring in several states.
After his retirement, he played with “2 Wheel Dolly,” writing and recording music in his home studio. He loved to listen to Cardinal baseball on his deck at home and have his cocktails. Lon was a true conservative and kept up on all of the news and world happenings until the last final week of his life.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Services for Marvin "Lon" will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood Road, Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Seasons Hospice, who took excellent care of him.