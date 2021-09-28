Marvin R. Wright, age 74, of Wheatland, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, St. Louis. He was born July 6, 1947, at Kansas City, the son of Merle Ray and Dorothy Francis Comby Wright.
He was an U.S. Air Force veteran during the Vietnam Era.
He was an automobile mechanic for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Wright, of the home; his daughter, Mary Wright of Lone Jack; his stepdaughter, Amy Curtis of Independence; his stepson, Tony Curtis of Edwards; his sister, Marcia McGhee of Alton, Illinois; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A family memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.