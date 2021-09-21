Mary Elizabeth “Mammaw” Gatlin, daughter of Frederick Daniel and Adelaide Grace Lockhart Trefz, was born Oct. 22, 1943, in Kansas City. She departed this life Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother William Overman, brother-in-law Robert Frazier and sister-in-law Posie Trefz. She is survived by her four children, son James Gatlin and wife Kelli, West Plains, daughter Debra McJunkin and husband John, Springfield, daughter Ruth Hovermale and husband Rob, Independence, and son Arthur Gatlin and wife Teresa of Humansville; her sister, Margaret Frazier, Adrian, her brother, Martin “Sunny” Trefz, Lake Lotawana; grandchildren Curtis, Amber, Aubri, Elizabeth, Jacob, Amber, Danielle, Ryan, Aaron, Cody and Jennifer; great-grandchildren Dante, Zander, Jasper, Subrina, Levi, Larissa, Lauryn, Jacob and Maximus; and great-great-grandchildren Everleigh and Jeremiah.
Mary was born and raised in the Kansas City area and had also spent time in various locations in southern Missouri.
Mary was a hard worker. She spent many years working at Richards Gebaur Air Force Base. She retired from the University of Kansas Medical Center after 30 years of service. She later worked for Walmart stores for 13 years, up until the age of 72 years old.
She was an active member of Girl Scouts of America all through high school. She enjoyed quilting, crafting, fishing, camping, canoeing, cake decorating, crocheting, cooking, baking and flower and vegetable gardening, as well as canning fruits and vegetables.
She was a fun loving mother who enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved spending time with her family and never knew a stranger. She was truly a giving soul who was greatly loved and will be missed by many.
Cremation has taken place and services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or a hospice of your choice. Memories of Mary and words of comfort may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.