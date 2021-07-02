Mary Lou Presson was born on May 24, 1927, to Thelma and Glen Price on a farm near Bolivar. She was the oldest of four children. Her siblings are Inazetta Hacker, Carrye Ann Leith and Charles Price.
She graduated from Bolivar High School in 1945 and married Richard “R.V.” Presson in 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland. They had four children, Stephanie Lea, Cynthia Lynn, and twins Kevin Vee and Karen Jan.
She worked in accounting offices for 56 years before retiring at age 83 and returning to Bolivar with R.V., who died in 2014. She was a member of Mt. Gilead Methodist Church, which she attended as a child.
She was quite creative and her many hobbies included reading, sketching, playing piano, crafting jewelry, photo scrapbooking, genealogy, creating personal greeting cards and travel. She traveled worldwide and had many adventures, including an Alaskan cruise, Caribbean cruise, African safari, touring of Australia, Imperial Europe, Scotland, Ireland, England and the Greek Islands. Also, she visited many U.S. National Parks, including the Grand Canyon, Tetons and Yellowstone. She had a quick wit, keen sense of humor and enjoyed the “Price” giggles. She was a lady, beautiful inside and out. She loved her family and friends, greatly valuing friendships.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband R.V., brother-in-law Bob Hacker, sister Carrye Ann and her husband Joe Frank Leith.
She is survived by daughter Stephanie Mattler and husband Tab of Pennsylvania; daughter Cynthia Presson and husband Bob Anderson of Colorado; daughter Karen Presson and partner Wayne Mellott of Maryland; and son Kevin Presson and wife Cheryl of Maryland. She had four grandchildren, Michael Scott Lowe of North Carolina; Philip Mattler and wife Malini of Pennsylvania; Christopher Mattler and wife Aradhika of Pennsylvania; and Melinda Mattler of Pennsylvania. She had three great-grandchildren, twins Scotty and Jansen Lowe of North Carolina and Jay Mattler of Pennsylvania. Also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.