Mary Louise Vanaudestrade Blick was born on Aug. 5, 1927, at her grandfather’s farm in the small town of Irwin, Pennsylvania, to Gideon and Germaine Vanaudestrade. Her parents also had another daughter, Emily.
Mary Louise grew up around Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she graduated from Penn High School and Robert Moore’s Business College.
She met Nelson Blick in 1945, right after he was discharged from the Army. They were later married in June 1948. Mary and Nelson had three children, Rick, Randy and Robyn.
After Nelson’s passing in February 1997, Mary moved to Missouri to live with her daughter Robyn and her family. She also made several trips to Phoenix, Arizona, to visit her sons, Rick and Randy. Mary attended Wellspring Baptist Fellowship in Bolivar for several years and later attended First Baptist Church with her daughter, Robyn.
Mary is survived by her three children, Rick, Randy and Robyn; her grandchildren, Erica, Jessica, Michael, Zachary, Isaiah, Hannah, Yoseph, Noah, Tikvah, Abigail, Yonaton, Shayl, Judah, Mishah and Ammi; and her great-grandchildren, Dominic, Elizabeth, Nathan, Brook, Ben, Nick, Jacob, Ezra, Moses, Elijah, Rosie, Blakley, Natalie, Mack and Oliver. She also leaves other family members and many friends who will all truly miss her.
Cremation rites were accorded under the care and direction of the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home of Buffalo.