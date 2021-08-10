Mary Margaret Lemke, 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
She was born on March 31, 1938, to Wilbur Clyde Dryer and Florence Elizabeth Skinner Dryer.
She was married to Richard Lemke on March 5, 1976, a blessed marriage of 30 years until his passing in 2006.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard N. Lemke, and her son, Glen D. Manning Jr. She is survived by her four daughters, Glenda and husband James, Chris and husband Lee, Pauline and husband Bill, and Pam and husband Les; numerous grandchildren, which include great- and great-great-grandchildren.
She held several jobs, one of them being a CNA, which she found fulfilling in caring for the elderly. She loved doing crafts, crocheting, gardening and most of all spending time with her family.
She was a faithful member of Word of God Fellowship Church in Bolivar for 40-plus years, where she taught children's church and was involved in several ministry outreaches. Her church was a second family to her. She loved reading her Bible, praying for and with others and telling everyone she met about Jesus. Her greatest prayer was that all her family would be saved and live their lives honoring God.
She was a loving wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt and a dear friend to many. A loving and caring person, laughing and always wearing a smile on her face.
"To know her was to love her."
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services for Mary were Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Butler Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.