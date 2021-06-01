Matthew Dale Burns, age 59, of Urbana passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Matthew was born in Independence on June 16, 1961, to Eugene Burns and Ann Meador Staats. Matt moved with his parents to Peculiar in 1972 where he resided until his graduation from Ray-Pec High School in 1979.
After graduation, he worked at B&C Printing, where he met Patty Moran. To this union was born his only daughter, Tarah Nicole Burns. During many of these years, he indulged his passion of trading and rebuilding cars with a cousin, Jeff Meador.
In 2004, he changed careers by attending school and applying for a CDL license, embarking on the job he held until his death. His first employer was Pam Transportation, then USA Trucking. He found seeing the country from his big rig endlessly challenging and interesting. Every trip was a new adventure which he enthusiastically related in detail to his mom.
In 2005, he bought his own truck and became an owner/operator for USA Trucking. But with many continuing chronic health problems, he found it difficult to maintain the pace required by a company. So, he applied for his own authority and established MD Burns Transportation in 2010 in order to have more control over when to accept a load. It was through his business that he met a woman who became his business and domestic partner, Susan McCollum. They died together, tragically in a terrible car accident, as they had lived — together in all that they did.
When Susan retired from her job in New York in 2018, where they had lived together, they purchased a home in Urbana, which they were meticulously remodeling. His earlier passion for restoring cars translated seamlessly into making a beautiful home, which sadly remains uncompleted.
Matt was easy to know, difficult to forget. His enthusiasm for life was endless. And after surviving death’s door from COVID-19 during a month-long stay just last November-December, it seemed he would be invincible.
Matthew leaves behind to mourn him, his father, Eugene Burns (Bette) of Highland, Texas; mother Ann Staats of Raymore; daughter Tarah Burns of Blue Springs; and two grandchildren, Kamdyn, 7 and Cleo, 3, and countless friends.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore.