Morgan William Dooley was born Oct. 1, 1964, in Springfield to Charles Dooley and Virginia Hendrickson Dooley. He passed on from this life suddenly on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 54.
Morgan grew up in Bolivar, graduating from Bolivar High School in 1982. In high school, he was active in FBLA, mixed chorus, band and tennis. He was a member of the United Methodist church.
He graduated from SMSU (now Missouri State) in 1986, majoring in business and industrial communications. He worked in Clayton as a paralegal before returning to school at the University of Missouri-Columbia for his master’s degree in information science and learning technology.
Morgan always wanted to live and work in the big city. Upon graduation from MU, he took an opportunity to move to Taichung, Taiwan, and began work teaching English to young children through drama and plays. He also tutored adults in English.
He later moved to an even bigger city, Taipei, where he was currently employed as assistant professor in applied languages at Ming Chuan University. He again taught English and drama, writing and producing plays and continued to tutor adults in the English language.
A few years ago, Morgan was awarded the Teaching Excellent Award, an honor through the university given only after many steps of qualifications and approval. He was very proud of this achievement, as with being named assistant professor at Ming Chuan in April 2018.
He had numerous articles published in educational magazines and in 2016, a book entitled “Taiwanese University EFL Students’ Acquisition on L2 Culture through Popular Films.”
His most recent play was presented May 31 by the Applied English Drama Class called “Madeline’s Taiwanese Journey” with Morgan as playwright and co-producer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a cousin, Daniel Dooley.
Morgan is survived by his life partner, Jason Liu also of Taipei, Taiwan; a sister Shelley Hancock and Steve of Bolivar; stepmother Nancy Dooley, stepbrother Kenny and Carrie Mackey of Springfield; nieces Amanda, Faith and Clark, Ashlee, Veronica and Emma Hancock of Bolivar and Jillian and Chris and Natalie Dillon of Springfield; nephews Shannon and Janieca Hancock and K. C. and Wendy Mackey of Los Angeles, California; an aunt, Cheryl Brewer and Michael of Columbia, an uncle, Gary Dooley and Judy of Pleasant Hope, and many cousins, some of whom thought of him as a brother.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service, from 3 to 4 at the church.