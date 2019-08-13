Nancy J. Kessinger, 91, of Springfield departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Nancy was born June, 1928, in St. Louis. to Clyde and Bea Leach.
On Dec. 27, 1947, she married Raymond E. Kessinger, and to this union three daughters were born.
Raymond and their oldest daughter, Sue Ann, preceded Nancy in death, along with her brother Richard M. Leach.
Surviving are daughters, Kathi Kessinger, Springfield, and Jenny and David Shelton, Bolivar; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Patricia White, Peoria, Illinois, and Jane and Oliver Wenneborg of Scottsdale, Arizona, in addition to a host of nieces and nephews.
Raymond and Nancy had farmed in the Waggoner Community for many years before moving to Pomme de Terre Lake in 1971 to own and operate Goody’s Resort.
Nancy’s family would like to thank Dr. Theresa Olsen for many years of tender loving care.
Visitation was from 5 to 6 p.m. with a vigil service at 6 on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 24798 Mo. 254, Hermitage. A funeral Mass was at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Virden, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the American Heart Association.
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at hhlohmeyer.com.