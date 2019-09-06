Naomi Stevens, 91, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
She was the wife of Arthur Stevens. They shared 62 years of marriage.
Naomi was born March 4, 1928.
She was a member of Bolivar First Assembly of God. She enjoyed reading, sewing, painting, gardening, volunteering, playing games (to win) and traveling.
Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Stevens, son Larry Stevens, great-granddaughter Madison Greer and eight brothers and sisters.
Naomi is survived by their daughter, Arletta McCrary and husband Charles, grandson Steven Greer and wife Sara, granddaughter Stephanie House and husband Jonathan, grandson Kelly Parson and wife Tara and eight great-grandchildren.
Services for Naomi were Friday, Sept. 6, at First Assembly of God, Bolivar.
Memorial contributions can be made in Naomi's honor to the Gideon's ministry.