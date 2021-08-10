Nelson Lee Parke, 90, passed away peacefully in the night Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, with his beloved Flossie by his side. He was exceedingly proud of their 67-year marriage that began at Weaubleau Baptist Church with Flossie's first-graders as attendants.
Anyone who met Nelson was met with the same question, "Where did you go to high school?” He wanted to know if they made any of the projects he designed for industrial arts students. From 1967 through 1986, Nelson taught Industrial Arts at the Greenwood Laboratory School at Missouri State University. In that time, he revolutionized the way “shop class” should be taught. Prior to developing The Parke System, shop classes across the country consisted of hours of sanding wooden bird houses and filing steel chisels.
Nelson’s The Parke System was an innovative program that taught students how industry actually makes things. His students learned about drop forging, explosion forming, vulcanizing rubber, injection molding and dozens of other processes. Since appropriate tooling to teach these processes was not available, Nelson designed and built more than 100 special tools to enable students to learn the processes. For each project, he wrote detailed Steps of Procedure so each student could make their projects by following the steps without having to depend upon the teacher for help.
His Greenwood seventh- and eighth-grade students had hands-on experience with industrial processes not available to college students majoring in industrial education. High schools and middle schools in the Ozarks and across the country benefited from Nelson’s revolutionary concept of teaching industrial arts. He was a favorite teacher to many of his students.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fay and Lucille Parke, and a brother, Mike Parke. He is survived by his wife, Flossie; his three children and their families, Bradley, Diana, Stephen, Jason, Nicole, Jackson and Reagan Parke, Brent, Kay, Caroline and Emily Parke, and Beth (Kevin), Joe and John Hurst; his sister, Sandy Martin; and many nieces and nephews. The family is grateful to cousin Ginny Reding for her selfless assistance to Nelson and Flossie.
Services will be at a later date yet to be determined. His care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood Crematory.