Noel Wayne James, 73, of Bolivar passed away at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. He was born on Dec. 23, 1947, in Gravois Mills to John and Ruth James.
After high school, Noel proudly served in the U.S. Army in the 173rd Airborne Division. He voluntarily served during the Vietnam War. After his time in the service, he returned home and married Lorene Phelps on Nov. 7, 1970.
Noel was a man who, above all else, would go any distance to make sure his family stayed together. He had a sweet, tender heart and a sharp, cunning wit. He was a joy to be around, and he made everyone feel good.
Noel was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Ethel Bade; his brother Maylon James; and his nephew Zachary Phelps. He is survived by his wife, Lorene; his children, Sherlynn Phillips (Scott), Arlena Miller, John James (Debra), Eric James, Laura Burke (Bryan), Anna Terry (Shelby) and Jason James (Jessi); 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother Larry James (Barbara); sister Evelyn Phelps (Tom); and a host of other relatives and friends.
A visitation for Noel will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Pitts Chapel in Bolivar. A funeral service will begin at 11, and burial will follow at Holst Cemetery in Gravois Mills.