Pamala Sue Houseman passed away at age 69 on Wednesday Sept. 18, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
She was born Feb. 4, 1950, to Jim and Margret Chaney of Wheatland.
She was united in marriage to Roy Houseman on March 28, 1998.
She retired from Hallmark Cards in 2001 and moved to Bolivar to be closer to her parents and her country roots.
Pam's passion was being with family and watching her grandchildren grow and her great-grandchildren play and giggle. Her favorite holiday was any holiday she could be with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Roy Houseman of Bolivar; sister Becky and Frank Honn of Raymore; brother Frank and Pat Chaney of Brighton; two children, a son Tommy and Jennifer Jordan of Willard and daughter Angela and Aaron Edwards of Lee’s Summit; three stepchildren, Aaron, Kimberly and Jason Houseman, all of the Kansas City area; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way; as well as many other loved ones.
Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.
We would like to thank CMH Home Health and Mercy Hospital and the oncology team for their excellent care and support. Our family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers, love and support during this time.