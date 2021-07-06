Pamela Thompson passed from this life July 3, 2021, after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born on Oct. 27, 1957, in Seminole, Texas, and then came to Missouri in 1963 with her family.
She spent the last 19 years of her life serving food to the elderly at the Polk County Senior Center.
She is survived by her mother, Jody Sconce, sister Becky Reed and brother David Sconce. She had one daughter, Sarah Gannaway and wife Nichole, and two granddaughters, Taylor and Layla. She was greatly loved by her family and the community she served.
The family will be holding a private service later.