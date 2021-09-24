Patricia Anne McCroskey, 77, Pleasant Hope, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Patricia was born in Springfield on Feb. 4, 1944, to Alvin V. and Suela May Wells Rook. She was a member of Crossway Baptist Church and was saved at a young age.
Pat loved farming, growing flowers, sewing and spending time with her family.
She never knew how many were coming to eat until we sat down at the table, and she could pull a meal together in short order because she loved people eating at her home.
She desired that all her children and grandchildren be involved in church. Everyone was always welcome at her home, regardless if she had known them 2 minutes or a lifetime.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; a sister and her husband, Barbara and Jack Durbin; a grandchild Isaac Lane Hobson; and two brothers-in-law, David McCroskey and Dean McCroskey and wife, Alice.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Terry McCroskey; three sons, Brent McCroskey and wife Kathy, Dwayne McCroskey and wife Susan, and Tom McCroskey and wife Lori; her daughter, Cherie Hobson and husband Bob; her grandchildren, Johnathan, Charity, Kali, Koriah, Levi and Joseph; her sister, Janet Doty; her sisters-in-law, Nova McCroskey and Velma McCroskey; her nieces and nephews, Robin, DeeDee, Wesley and Lorie.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow at Pleasant Hope Cemetery.