Patsy Jean Norsworthy, 74, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at CMH Hospital. She was the wife of Clifford Leon Norsworthy. They shared 57 years of marriage together. Jeannie was born in Bakersfield, California, on Nov. 26, 1946, to Ben and Audrey Crabtree.
She was a member of Bolivar Penecostal Church of God. Jeannie enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves baseball team and spending time with friends and family. Jeannie will be remembered for her hospitality, her ability to forgive and forget, her love for God and consistent prayer life, and her biscuits and gravy.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ben and Audrey, her brothers and sisters Joe, Buster, Vivian, Peggy, Sandie and Randie.
Jeannie is survived by her husband Leon; her children, Stacey, Gregory, Wendy and husband Nick, Catarina and husband Miguel, Jason and wife Terry; her grandchildren, Melodi and husband Zachary, Neiko, Jessika, Jacob and wife Talitha, Audrey, James, Calen and wife Courtney, little Jacob, Charley, Emmalee, Macen, Matt and fiancee Jasmine, Lucas, Gabriel, Diego, Quinton, Gannon, Jackson; her great-grandkids, Conlee, Ulyssa, Rielon, Daxton, JR, Memphis, Paisley, Max, Riverlynn, baby James and baby Bennett; her siblings Donnie, Kathy, Larry and Roger, and many nieces and nephews.
Flowers or donations may be made to the Norsworthy family.
Services for Patsy Jean were Friday, July 30.