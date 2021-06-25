Paul Henry Spiegel departed this life and joined the angels in Heaven on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, holding the hands of his wife and daughters.
Paul was born on June 7, 1939, to Lester and Edna Johnson Spiegel of Bolivar. Paul grew up with his four brothers, Richard Spiegel of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Roger Spiegel of St. Joseph, Earl Spiegel of Bolivar and Bill Spiegel of Phoenix, Arizona. He is survived by all his brothers.
Paul attended school both in Bolivar and at Central High School in Springfield. After high school, Paul enlisted in the Air Force where he made friends who remained so throughout his life.
Once out of the Air Force, Paul came back to the Springfield area, where he met Nancy Sue Robertson. This chance meeting would frame the rest of his life. Paul and Nancy Sue married on June 22, 1963, and became a real-life love story. They were devoted to each other and stood by each other for 58 years. They settled into the Springfield area, where Paul went to work for Lilly Tulip Corporation. He would remain an employee at Lilly Tulip/Sweetheart until his retirement 30 years later. Employees at Lilly would come to call him affectionately by the nickname “Little Brother.”
Paul was the perfect man to raise two daughters. He was both a gentleman and a gentle man. In March 1964, Paul and Nancy Sue had a son that did not survive. In August 1965, Nancy Sue and Paul had a daughter, Paula Sue Spiegel. Three years later, in August 1968, a second daughter, Sherry Lynn Spiegel, was added to the family. Their family was complete, and Paul and Nancy Sue raised their daughters in Springfield and then in Bolivar.
Paul was a living example of what every daughter should want in a lifelong partner. For his daughters, his life was a living testament to two Bible verses in Ephesians. They are Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ” — and Ephesians 5:25 — “For husbands, this means love your wives, just as Christ loved the Church. He gave up his life for her.”
Paul was best known for his never-ending smile. It did not matter who you were, when you met Paul, you would remember his jovial manner and his smile. He had a smile for everyone and was loved by all who knew him. He held many titles but none of them meant more to him than the title of husband and father. Family was Paul’s world. Vacations were spent camping and boating with family. If Paul was not at work, then he was with his family. His devotion was to God, family and country.
Paul was a member of the Assemblies of God Church in Bolivar, where he raised his family. When Paul and Sue moved to the Springfield/Willard area later in life, he became a member of the New Life Baptist Church in Willard.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Edna Spiegel of Bolivar, and his son, Paul Spiegel Jr.
Paul is survived by his wife, Nancy Sue Spiegel of Springfield; his two daughters and their husbands, Paula and Dwight Melton of Marshfield and Sherry and Carl Wardrip of Warrenton; four grandchildren and their life partners, Chris Melton of Marshfield, Kensey Melton and Jared Holloway of Richland, Ariel Wardrip and Mat Meyer of Warrenton and Jordan Wardrip and Layla Saffaf of Warrenton; and great-grandchildren Jordyn Melton, Peyton Holloway, Charleigh Holloway, Lucas Moss, Bella Moss and Oliver Meyer. Paul loved each of them deeply and will be dearly missed by all of them.
Please join us in celebrating Paul’s life on Monday, June 28, 2021. Visitation will be held at New Life Baptist Church in Willard, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11.